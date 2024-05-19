Recently, Guinness World Records' official Instagram page shared a throwback video showcasing the creation of an ice cream cone that was above 10 feet tall. The Guinness World Record for the world's last ice cream cone was set back in 2015 in Norway by the family-run ice cream company named Hennig-Olsen. According to a report from Guinness World Records, this colossal cone weighed "almost a tonne" and had the capacity to hold "1,080 litres" of ice cream. Is not that amazing?





In the Instagram video posted recently, we get a glimpse of how the company created the giant cone using a steel structure. The staff whipped the cream to fill this cone. Interestingly, to transport this massive creation, they didn't rely on a car or truck; instead, they airlifted it using a helicopter from the ice cream factory where it was made. Once the record was set, the ice cream was scooped using a scale and distributed among the locals.

"Tallest ice cream cone 3.08 m (10 ft 1.26 in) by Hennig-Olsen Is AS and Trond L Woie," read the caption of the post. Check out the now-viral video below:







In a conversation with Guinness World Records, the project manager for Hennig-Olsen's record attempt, Tron Woien said, "A Guinness World Records title is the highest recognition a world achievement can have. We are happy to announce that we fulfilled the requirement and achieved our goal."





After the event's success, Paal Hannig-Olsen (a third-generation member of the family who ran the business) also expressed his happiness. He shared, "Kristiansand in Norway was full of ice cream lovers, and we served thousands of portions of ice cream to them. The atmosphere was fantastic, and it was great to be able to share such a massive ice cream moment with everyone present."





