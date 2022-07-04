It wouldn't be wrong to say that most of us are obsessed with Bollywood. People not only relate to the movies but also get influenced by the storyline or dialogue. Films, besides being a mode of information and education, make for a great medium of entertainment for the masses. We, as a society, are really connected to various films and each and every aspect of them including the songs and dialogues. One such dialogue from the movie Deewane Huye Paagal is making rounds on social media. The romantic action comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. And, the Akshay Kumar dialogue that has become a trend on Instagram is, “Ek tera ek mera…(50 50 no cheating)”. People are making Reels, and we are loving it. And, the latest one to join the bandwagon is Gurmeet Choudhary. He has shared a video featuring himself and Jeevita Oberoi. Although the original dialogue is all about Akshay's character goofing around with money, Gurmeet's video comes with a foodie twist.





(Also Read: Ice Cream And More: KFC Japan's Buffet Has Got Internet Users Awestruck)





In the video, we could see Gurmeet seated beside his friend Jeevita Oberoi. In front of them, there's a plateful of what looks like mouth-watering sweets. As the video starts, we get to hear the dialogue being played. On which, Gurmeet starts playing around slyly putting more sweets on his plate and less on Jeevita's plate. The fun video is sure to bring a broad smile to your face. Gurmeet captioned it, “No cheating.”

Take a look:

Previously, celebrity chef Saransh Goila also tried his hands on the trend. The video showcases the chef seated with a friend. There's a bowlful of a popular crispy fried Sindhi snack - aloo tuk kept in front of them. And as the dialogue goes, Saransh cleverly starts putting more aloo tuk on his plate than what he keeps on his friend's plate. For the caption, he wrote, “50-50 No cheating with aloo or arbhi tuk in a Sindhi home. Who's that amazing person in your house that takes everything for himself or herself and leaves you with nothing? It's me in my home. Sorry, Bhuvneshwari Saigal Which other #delishaaas dishes do people fight for?”

What do you think about the trend? Let us know in the comment section.