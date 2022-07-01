Whenever we take a vacation abroad, it's always fun to spot our favourite brands outlets in new countries. Whether it's McDonald's or Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), these fast-food giants have a presence in so many countries all over the world. If you check out their menu; however, you will find there is a stark contrast to their Indian outlets. These fast-food chains often customise and tweak their menus as per the tastes and preferences of the local people. Recently, a video showed us the lavish buffet menu of KFC Japan. The clip has gone viral and has left internet users awestruck. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram reels by popular comedian Maydaysan on his handle @maydaysann. "This KFC in Japan is AMAZING," he wrote in the caption. The clip has received over 5.3 million views and 286k likes since the time it was shared.





In the video, the comedian gave us a tour of the entire KFC outlet in Japan. Rather than the usual snackable items, this KFC had a buffet spread with plenty to choose from. There was ice cream, pizza, pasta, fried rice, corn, potato fries, crispy chicken, potatoes, maple donut, and pancakes. There were also some croissants, chicken curry, corn soup and salads at the KFC outlet in Japan. Additionally, a separate desserts section was also available. The cost of the KFC Japan buffet spread was 2100 yen or Rs. 1,225 approximately.





KFC is known for its delicious fried chicken.

Internet users found the buffet spread at KFC Japan quite unique and interesting. Several reacted to it in the comments section. Several wanted to know if each KFC outlet had this spread inn Japan, to which users clarified it was not the case. However, the meal did indeed look quite delicious. "As a Japanese living in abroad, I can tell you that Japanese KFC is 1000000 times tastier than the ones in the US," commented one user. Another said, "Where in Japan is this? I live in Tokyo, and love KFC but have never seen this!"





What did you think of the amazing spread being offered at KFC Japan? Tell us in the comments.