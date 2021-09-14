Conversations around sustainable food packaging have become quite important in the recent past. Food delivery application Zomato had recently announced its new feature which cancels plastic cutlery by default, only allowing customers to opt-in for it if necessary. In a bid to reduce plastic waste, many restaurants across the world have started serving drinks with paper straws instead of plastic ones. However, using these paper straws to sip on drinks is easier said than done. Twitter user @halaldiaz shared a hilarious tweet about these straws and everyone could relate. Take a look:

"Paper straws become an ingredient in ur drink after two sips," he wrote in his tweet. "My starbucks just 60% ice 30% paper straw n 10% whatever else they put in there," he added. The hilarious post garnered 120k likes and 15k retweets since the time it was shared.

The Twitter user was referring to the poor quality of paper straws served in the drink. Since paper gets wet on being exposed to liquids, the straws often disintegrate into the drinks they are served with. Thus, paper straws end up becoming 'an ingredient' in the drinks!





Twitterati could relate to the post about paper straws, having faced similar experiences with their own drinks. Others pointed out that there were other environment-friendly options available such as metal straws, which could be reused without much hassle.





What did you think of the tweet about paper straws? Tell us in the comments below.