As the holy month of Ramzan nears its end, Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. This year, the sacred month of fasting began on March 1 and will conclude on the evening of March 31. People across the country are observing the fast with deep devotion and celebrities are no exception. Recently, actress Hina Khan gave her fans a glimpse of her Iftar spread through her Instagram Stories. The actress, who is battling stage-3 breast cancer, ensured her meal was both nourishing and delicious. For Iftar, Hina indulged in a hearty plate of roast chicken and rice, accompanied by crispy potato wedges and a side of red and green chutneys.





The text atop the picture read, "Din Din Alhamdulillah. Good night world."

Earlier, Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her Sehri meal through a series of pictures. Her spread featured a delightful assortment of snacks and beverages. In the first snap, a plate of beautifully arranged dates took centre stage. The well-decorated table also held freshly sliced apples, watermelon wedges, and crispy pakoras, served alongside two glasses of refreshing chia seed-infused rose milk and orange juice.





Hina Khan's caption read, "Ramadan Mubarak. Kaisi lag rahi hoon? Day 1 Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar.. Alhamdullilah. Dua mai yaad rakhiyega." Take a look:







Before that, Hina Khan relished a Bengali feast at the home of her friend and actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya. She documented the delightful culinary experience in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. The table was adorned with an array of traditional Bengali dishes, including brinjal fry, spring onion curry, dal, matar paneer, fish curry and mustard fish. Read the full story here.





We are in love with Hina Khan's foodie updates.