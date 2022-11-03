Television actor Hina Khan has been impressing us for years with her acting skills and fashion statement. In fact, she became a household name with her stint in TV shows 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Bigg Boss 11'. Now, the 35-year-old actor is creating a buzz with her social media game. Hina enjoys 18 million followers on Instagram with whom she regularly keeps updated with glimpses of her life. Be it her exotic vacations with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal or the busy shoot days - we get to see it all on the photo-sharing app. But what we love the most are her food activities. Be it at her home or during vacations and work trips, she never misses a chance to indulge in yummy delicacies. And keeping up with her tradition, Hina shares it all on Instagram.





It was no different this time. If you follow Hina Khan's Instagram stories, then you will get to know that she is currently on a work trip with her team. We could see glimpses of her shows, some behind-the-shoot posts and her camaraderie with her team. Amidst all, she also gave us a glimpse of her in-flight indulgence.





Let's agree, food and travel go hand-in-hand. And we just love indulging in those meals we get on trains and flights. Hina Khan seems to be the same. She shared with us an Insta-story featuring a yummy breakfast platter, which includes croissants, fresh fruits, sausage, omelette and potato wedges. Sounds delicious; isn't it? Take a look:

Also Read: Hina Khan Gets Treated To Some Cheesecake On Diwali, Here Are Some Recipes For You

Photo Credit: Instagram

This wholesome platter has made us slurp; what about you? If you too are drooling (like us), then we suggest putting together these food elements and making yourself a platter and enjoying breakfast, Hina Khan-style!