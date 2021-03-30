India is an interesting mix of cultures and tribes and our wide range of festivals are proof of that. After reveling in the Holi celebrations, many Hindus across the country are gearing up for Bhai Dooj. Yes, you heard us, Bhai Dooj. Most of us are aware of the Bhai Dooj that falls right after Diwali which is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya, but as it turns out, Holi too is succeeded by a version of this sweet festival that celebrates the bond of brother and sister. This year, the Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 30th March 2021, a day after Holi. As per the Amavasyant calendar, Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated in the Phalguna month on the Dwitiya Tithi, Krishna Paksha.

Here's everything that you need to know about the festival:

Holi Bhai Dooj Date, Puja Time

This year Holi Bhai Dooj would be celebrated on 30th March 2021.

The Dwitiya Tithi begins on Mar 29, 2021, at 08:54 pm, and ends at 05:27 pm on Mar 30, 2021.

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Significance Of Holi Bhai Dooj, How Is It Celebrated And What To Eat

There are two kinds of Bhai Dooj in the Hindu calendar; the one that falls after Diwali is inarguably a popular one but Holi Bhai Dooj is also celebrated with much fervour among those who celebrate it. The legend behind the 'Bhai Dooj' festival is associated with the story of God of Death Yamraja and his sister Yami or Yamuna. Needless to say, the God of Death was the most feared God. According to the scriptures, Yama was also one of the busiest Gods. His sister would always pray for the Yama's well-being, and whenever he would come to visit her, she would also prepare a mighty feast for him. Upon seeing his sister's devotion, Yama would shower her with blessings on this pious day and also promise to shield her from all troubles. This is how the festival of Bhai Dooj became popular as per the legends.

On this day, sisters apply teeka (tilak) on their brother's foreheads and feed him ladoos. Brothers would carry a small gift for their sister; later in the day, everybody in the family would proceed for a feast. Since a lot of people like to have vegetarian food on this auspicious occasion, you can prepare a gamut of festive staples like dal makhani, shahi paneer, naan, pulao, matar paneer, dum aloo etc.

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021!

