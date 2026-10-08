Most renowned food brands begin with more than a recipe; they begin with a memory and a desire to bring something familiar back to life. For this South Indian brand, that story is rooted in the rich food traditions and childhood nostalgia.

It all started during a rainy Diwali in 2015 when members of a family of foodies found themselves missing their grandmother's home-style murukku. Hunting for the snack outside, they only found factory-made versions devoid of any authentic taste or flavour. This was when they came up with an idea.

A husband-wife duo, Anand Bharadwaj and Nalini Parthiban, along with Srivatsan Sundararaman and Veera Raghavan, began preparing snacks with recipes from grandmother Janaki Paati.

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According to a report by the Times of India, the brand named Sweet Karam Coffee started with a humble Rs 2,000 investment in a small room of their house.

The team distributed newspaper pamphlets themselves to acquire the first set of customers. Starting with home chefs within the family, the extended family rallied behind them and pitched in with door deliveries in the early days.

“Every Diwali, our grandmother used to meticulously make the jaangris, murukku and mysurpa. As she was cooking, she used to narrate tales to her grandchildren and make them do odd jobs,” Nalini Parthiban told the outlet.

“That memory of squeezing the jangris with our grandma is what led us to quit our jobs and start SKC, which is today a million-dollar brand,” she added.

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Post-pandemic, when the awareness around health and hygiene increased, Nalini revealed their demand went up twice. She further shared that the venture's growth has also lifted the lives of home chefs. “Many of the women have quit their daily jobs and set up full-fledged cloud kitchens with their own staff as demand for SKC products soars,” she added.

Today, Sweet Karam Coffee is worth Rs 580 crore. According to their official website, the brand has served nearly 5 lakh customers over the years.

Some of their bestselling items include Mysore Pak, Murukku and mixtures, banana chips, podis and rice mixes, Andhra Avakkai, and South Indian filter coffee, among others.