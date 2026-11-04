Diwali is almost around the corner. If you are hosting a party at home, chances are you are already planning the food menu. From savoury bites to crunchy appetisers, there are several options to prepare for guests who will be dropping by through the evening. But that doesn't mean you have to spend hours frying snacks in the kitchen. In fact, yur air fryer can come in handy here. If you are looking for some quick, delicious and easy to make snacks for your Diwali party, these seven Indian-inspired recipes are worth adding to your Diwali party menu.

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7 Quick Air Fryer Snacks To Make For Your Diwali Party

1. Air Fryer Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is a party favourite and is fairly easy to prepare in an air fryer. All you have to do is cut paneer into cubes along with onions and capsicum. In a bowl, mix hung curd with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, roasted besan, lemon juice and salt. Add the paneer and vegetables, coat them well and let them marinate for about 20-30 minutes. Thread them onto skewers, brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway through. Serve with mint chutney and you are good to go.

2. Hara Bhara Kebabs

These green kebabs are a good vegetarian option for your party spread. Blanch spinach, squeeze out the excess water and chop it finely. Mix it with boiled peas, mashed potatoes, crumbled paneer, green chillies, ginger, garam masala and salt. Add breadcrumbs or roasted besan to bind the mixture. Shape into small, flat kebabs and brush both sides with oil. Air fry at 180°C for 10-12 minutes, flipping them halfway, until lightly crisp on the outside.

3. Air Fryer Corn Cheese Balls

If you want a snack that guests can easily pick up and eat, try making corn cheese balls. Combine boiled sweet corn, grated cheese, mashed potatoes, chopped green chillies, coriander, black pepper and a little cornflour. Shape the mixture into small balls and coat them in breadcrumbs. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes so they hold their shape. Brush or spray with oil and air fry at 190°C for 8-10 minutes, until golden. Let them rest briefly before serving so the cheese filling is not too hot.

4. Achari Mushroom Tikka

Give regular tikka a flavourful twist with achari masala. Clean button mushrooms and coat them in a marinade made with thick curd, ginger-garlic paste, pickle masala, red chilli powder, turmeric and salt. Add a little mustard oil for flavour. Leave them to marinate for 15-20 minutes. Arrange the mushrooms in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook at 180°C for 8-10 minutes. Turn them once during cooking and serve hot with lemon wedges.

5. Crispy Masala Baby Potatoes

Baby potatoes make for an easy, bite-sized appetiser. Parboil them until just tender, drain and lightly press each potato to flatten it without breaking it apart. Toss with oil, red chilli powder, coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, amchur and salt. Arrange them in the air fryer basket without overcrowding and cook at 200°C for 12-15 minutes, turning once. The edges should turn crisp while the centres remain soft. Finish with chopped coriander and chaat masala.

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6. Mini Air Fryer Samosas

Mini samosas are ideal for serving at a Diwali gathering. Prepare a filling with boiled, mashed potatoes, green peas, chopped green chillies, coriander, cumin seeds, amchur, garam masala and salt. Use small samosa sheets or cut regular sheets into smaller portions. Fill and fold them into mini triangles, sealing the edges with a little flour paste. Brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 12-15 minutes, turning them once, until crisp and golden. Serve with tamarind and mint chutneys.

7. Masala Makhana

For a lighter, crunchy addition to the snack table, make a batch of masala makhana. Toss fox nuts with a little ghee, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder and chaat masala. Spread them in the air fryer basket and cook at 160°C for 5-7 minutes, shaking the basket once or twice to ensure even roasting. Allow them to cool before serving, as they become crunchier as they rest. You can also add a pinch of black pepper for extra flavour.





A little air fryer tip: Cooking times can vary depending on the size and model of your appliance. Avoid overcrowding the basket, cook in batches when needed, and check the snacks towards the end of the cooking time for the best results.