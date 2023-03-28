Why is it so difficult to follow a diet? Hunger is to blame. While some have trained themselves to control it, many of us just can't. So we give up and start hogging again, only to regret later and putter around trying to lose weight again. It's a vicious cycle. Now let us give you a friendly advice, and we are sure you are going to like it. Weight loss is not about curbing hunger, it's about managing it. When we follow a diet, we limit our food intake and end up feeling hungry all the time. But you can kick hunger down to the curb, all while maintaining a healthy body. How? Keep reading to know.





To lose weight, it's important to cut down of food portions, but it's also important not to starve and let our hunger get the better of us. The following tips will help you follow your weight loss diet without letting hunger set in.

How To Not Be Hungry On A Diet? Here're 5 Tips To Follow:

1.Cut Portion, Increase Frequency

This is the mantra of all successful weight loss achievers. Eat less but in regular intervals. This way, when hunger is about to crawl up, it's time for the next meal. Portion control creates calorie deficient, which helps greatly in weight loss. You are bound to get hungry sooner then, so munch on another meal, guilt-free. Instead of three heavy meals, aim for 5-6 smaller meals, spread throughout the day.

2. Eat More Fibre

Fibre has the power to fill you up instantly and for a long time, without adding to the calories or fat. Plus, it facilitates easy digestion, promoting weight loss. So, make sure to include fibre-rich foods in your diet. Whole grains, salads, fruits are good options. Here is a list of top fibre-rich foods you should be eating.

3. Fill Up Yourself With Water

No, we are not asking you replace food with water. You need essential nutrients to maintain bodily health. At the same time, our body needs water, and a lot of it. So hydrate yourself in between the meals and lose weight in the process, by preventing overeating.

4. Stay Away From Simple Carbs

Most of the processed foods and junk foods offer simple or empty carbs that provide temporary satiety, without any nutrition. In no time, you'll feel hungry again. Also, simple carbs are difficult to digest, which actually leads to weight gain. You must ensure to have complex carbs (good carbs) in place of empty carbs. Here are some foods with good carbs you must add to your diet.





5. Eat Slowly

Did you know it takes the body almost 10 minutes to register what it has eaten? That's why experts suggest to chew your food slowly to know when your stomach is full and it's time to stop. This way, you would have eaten less with no more hunger lurking on.

6. Carry A Healthy Snack

It's when we are out of home, we tend to pick up just anything to munch on. Well, travelling makes everyone hungry but it's up to us how to manage it. Act smartly by carrying a healthy snack with you all the time. Banana is one of the best options. It is full of fibre, vitamins and minerals, and fills up the tummy for a long time.

7. Go For Lots Of Proteins

Just like fibre, protein is another nutrient with high satiety level. Besides keeping hunger away for longer, it also fuels the body with energy. So, your body doesn't yearn for extra calories. Click here for some of the best protein-rich foods for weight loss.





Fight hunger on weight loss diet with these easy-to-follow tips.