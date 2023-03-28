Have you ever wondered why common breakfast foods include milk, eggs and oats? This is because these foods are loaded with calcium, a mineral that is crucial for our health but that is not produced within the body. We all know that calcium is essential for our bones and teeth. But it also plays a role in blood pressure, body weight, brain health, heart health and much more. If your calcium intake is less than the required amount, you could be at risk of a variety of diseases. This is also sometimes known as hypocalcemia. One of the quickest steps you can take is to make dietary changes to include more calcium-rich foods. But how would you come to know if you are calcium deficient?

Here Are 5 Warning Signs That Your Body Is Low On Calcium:

1. Dental Cavities

Some minerals support the functioning of certain body parts. In the case of calcium and teeth, the relationship is even more important as the latter is made up of calcium. Hence, this mineral does not just support dental health but forms the foundation for it. If you discover frequent cavities in your teeth, you might perhaps blame it on too many sweets. But it could also be a result of too little calcium. If you're low on this constituent mineral, your teeth can begin to decay. So ensure that you are not only brushing well but also getting enough calcium.





Also Read: 8 Healthy Foods That You May Add To Your Everyday Meals

2. Muscle Cramps

Most of us are quick to connect calcium with bones, but not with muscles. Actually, calcium plays a role in the regulation of muscle contraction. Hence, if you often find yourself suffering from muscle cramps, it could mean that you are calcium deficient. The cramps may be brought on by other factors too, but keep a check on your calcium intake. Your muscle discomfort may be trying to tell you that you need to make some lifestyle and dietary changes.

Muscle cramps can be very painful. Photo Credit: istock

3. Brittle Nails

Are your nails rather weak? Is their growth stilted or unusual? These may be signs that your body does not have enough calcium. This mineral is essential for the structure of your nails. Loading up on dairy, oats, green leafy veggies and calcium-packed fruits can help strengthen your nails and protect them from unhealthy decay.

4. Weak Bones

Calcium is important for maintaining bone density since around 99% of the calcium in the body is stored in bones. If you don't have sufficient amounts of this mineral, it can endanger your bones. This can imply that you are at greater risk of suffering a fracture. Calcium deficiency can also increase the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis, rickets, and osteopenia. It can also lead to other health complications as you grow older. Hence, it is important to monitor the warning signs.

5. Insomnia

Struggle to sleep well? Find yourself restless the whole night? It is important to know that calcium plays a role in ensuring a good night's sleep. This mineral helps stimulate the production of melatonin, a hormone that is necessary for a healthy sleep cycle. This does not mean that eating calcium-rich foods before bedtime will make you drowsy. Rather, in the long term, having sufficient amounts of calcium in your body will help you sleep better.

What To Eat If You Are Calcium Deficient:

Chia Seeds

These small seeds can work wonders for your body. A couple of tablespoons of these seeds are said to have more calcium than a glass of milk. You can easily introduce these seeds into your salads, juices and other drinks.

Make delicious chia smoothie bowls.

Almonds

Almonds can also be incorporated into your diet in a variety of ways. They are considered to be one of the best non-dairy sources of calcium.





Also Read: Want To Ditch Junk Food? These 5 Tips Can Help You To Start Liking Healthy Food!

Spinach

Dark leafy veggies are loaded with calcium and other nutrients. So if you recognise any of the warning signs above, it's time to start eating palak. You can also opt for others like broccoli, kale, mustard greens and Brussels sprouts.

Milk

Milk is one of the most wide-available sources of calcium. Those suffering from hypocalcemia might also want to include its products such as paneer and yoghurt in their diet.

Ensure to add milk to your diet. Photo Credit: istock

Kiwi

One kiwi is believed to have around 60mg of calcium. This fruit is also a great source of vitamin C. Apricot is another fruit that is recommended to resolve calcium deficiency.





Apart from the above, it is also important to load up on vitamin D, as it helps in the absorption of calcium into the body. Sunlight is one of the best sources of vitamin D. You can also include orange juice, oatmeal, and mushrooms in your diet. Click here to know more.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.