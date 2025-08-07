There's something about parathas that makes them irresistible. When served crispy hot with curd and butter, it's hard to beat! From classic aloo paratha and gobhi paratha to paneer paratha and dal paratha, the options are endless and equally delicious. But have you ever tried paneer thecha paratha? It's as unique as it sounds and the taste is even more amazing. We're sharing the recipe for this tasty paratha, originally shared by @burrpet_by_dhruvijain on Instagram. Check out the full recipe below!

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a flavourful condiment made from roasted peanuts, spices and herbs, originating from Maharashtrian cuisine. This blend adds a punch of flavour to various dishes, making it a versatile addition to many recipes. Whether you're using it in parathas, sandwiches or as a dip, thecha's unique flavour profile is sure to leave a lasting impression.





Also Read: How To Make High-Protein Chole Paneer Paratha - A Quick And Easy Recipe For Breakfast

What Makes Paneer Thecha Paratha A Must-Try?

Paneer thecha paratha is a must-try for anyone who loves Indian flatbreads. The combination of thecha's bold flavours and paneer's creaminess is a match made in heaven. It's perfect for a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner, and is sure to become a family favourite. The best part? It'll be ready in just under 10 minutes.

Is Paneer Thecha Paratha Healthy?

Yes, paneer thecha paratha has some great nutritional benefits. The peanuts in thecha provide protein and fibre, while paneer is a good source of calcium and protein. Whole wheat flour adds more fibre and nutrients to the paratha. To make it healthier, you can reduce the amount of ghee or butter used. Just remember to enjoy it in moderation!

How To Make Paneer Thecha Paratha | Paratha Recipes

Start by heating oil in a pan. Add jeera, saunf, hing, curry leaves, green chillies and salt.

Cook on a low to medium flame for 4-5 minutes or until the peanuts are lightly golden.

Let the mixture cool completely, then transfer it to a mortar and pestle. Use the pestle to pound the mixture until you achieve a coarse, rustic paste.

Next, add grated paneer and mix well.

Roll out the wheat dough, place the prepared filling in the centre and seal the edges nicely. Roll it out again to form a paratha.

Heat a tawa and place the paratha over it. Cook for a few minutes, then flip and cook on the other side. Drizzle ghee over it while cooking.

Your thecha paneer paratha is now ready to be savoured! Enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

What To Serve With Paneer Thecha Paratha?

Paneer thecha paratha pairs perfectly with a variety of sides, such as raita, a bowl of hot dal, a side salad or even onions. Don't forget to top it with a dollop of butter! Enjoy it with a cup of hot masala chai to take it to the next level.





Also Read: Forget Gobhi Paratha, Try This High-Protein Gobhi-Paneer Cheela For Breakfast





Give this thecha paneer paratha a try at home and let us know how it turns out in the comments below!