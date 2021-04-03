It won't be an exaggeration to say that Bengalis have sweets for every single occasion. Sandesh, rasogolla, kalakand, and more - Bengalis just love having sweets every now and then. They also mark every small or big occasion by making or gifting 'mishti' (as they call sweets in Bengali). In one such instance, a sweet shop in Howrah recently unveiled statuettes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and three leaders of Sanjukta Morcha. These statuettes are made amidst the ongoing West Bengal polls.

Besides PM Modi and CM Banerjee, the sweet shops made a three-headed statuette, which had Left Front chairman Biman Bose, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui. "What could be better than sweets to encourage people to vote," said Casto Halder, the sweet shop owner from Howrah.

According to a report in ANI, Casto Haldar further said that these sweets can last for at least six months. What grabbed our attention are the details on each statue. For instance, PM Modi is seen wearing his signature kurta, while Mamata Banerjee is seen campaigning sitting in a wheelchair, after her recent injury.

ANI further shared the pictures of the statuettes on Twitter. Let's take a look:

The images of these unique 'sweet' statuettes amused the Twitter users. While one user wrote, "Didi wali statue achi hai..", another person wrote, "Now all party supporters will purchase sweets from his shop." A third user wrote, "This happens only in Bengal."