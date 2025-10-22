Ever taken a bite and immediately thought, "Wait...what is this?" You're not alone. People all over the world have found strange things in their food: some shocking, some gross, and some just weird. From toys hidden in chocolate bars to pieces of metal in salads, these discoveries are more common than you think. Hair, bugs, and even nails have turned up in meals, leaving people grossed out and, sometimes, scared. Lately, a string of bizarre incidents in China has put the spotlight on food safety, involving human teeth in everyday foods.





On October 13, a woman from Jilin province discovered three artificial teeth in a sausage she bought for her child from a street stall. The vendor initially denied the teeth were in the sausage but later apologised after local authorities got involved, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The same day, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, a man found two human teeth in dim sum from a Sanjin Soup Dumplings outlet, as per SCMP. The restaurant said all its dumplings come from the company's headquarters and could not explain how the teeth ended up in the food. Investigations are underway.

The following day, a Shanghai Sam's Club customer found an artificial tooth with a visible metal screw in a jujube and walnut cake. Though the store offered 1,000 yuan (Over Rs 12,000) in compensation, the customer refused, citing dissatisfaction with the store's attitude. Shanghai authorities have since launched an official investigation.





China's Food Safety Law requires companies to compensate consumers when products fail safety standards: either 10 times the price of the item or three times the consumer's losses. These incidents follow previous alarming discoveries.





Last year, a woman in China discovered a human tooth inside a meat-filled mooncake. She confirmed the tooth did not belong to any family member and immediately reported the incident to the police. Read the whole story here.





Even India has seen similar cases. A retired school principal in Madhya Pradesh discovered a set of four false teeth in a chocolate bar she received at a birthday party. Initially mistaking it for a crunchy part of the chocolate, she was shocked to find the artificial teeth. She filed a complaint with the district Food and Drug Department. Read more here.