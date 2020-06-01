Cooking Chinese? Make Restaurant-Like Dim Sums With This Recipe Video

Restaurant-style Chinese food: Make 3 types of Chinese dim sums.

Every foodie is missing going to their favourite restaurants and enjoying some exotic foods, which are not usually made at home. However, this lockdown due to Covid-19, motivated us to experiment and try replicating restaurant-like food at home. Chinese delicacies like momos and dim sums have been a hit lockdown-cooking rage. Almost all of us have learnt to make basic chicken and veg momos at home. Now, it's time to up your game and churn out dishes exactly like they serve at restaurants. The breath-taking presentation, the mysterious ingredients, the intricate cooking technique and the complex flavours - everything may not be precise but we can always try to produce as close to restaurant food as we can.





If you are thinking of making dim sums, the popular Cantonese food of Chinese cuisine, this NDTV Food YouTube recipe video could be your inspiration. There are three different ways of making restaurant-style dim sums, which you can try at home.





1. Spicy Chicken Dim Sum





The dim sum skin is prepared with potato starch, wheat starch and custard powder, and the filling is made of chicken, carrot, coriander, water chestnut and black mushroom.





2. Chicken Pok Choy Dim Sum





The filling of chicken, lotus root, five spice power and black mushroom, is stuffed in baby bok choy leaves.

3. Asparagus dim sum





Skin is prepared with potato starch, wheat starch and custard powder, and is filled with a mixture of asparagus, water chestnuts, raw papaya, sweet corns, carrots and pok choy sticks.





Watch the recipe video to make 3 types of restaurant-style dim sums -







