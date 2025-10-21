For those celebrating Diwali abroad, it's often important to savour good food that reminds them of home. Priyanka Chopra's Diwali lunch menu is a reflection of this. The star hosted a fun meal to celebrate the festival in New York. After the event, the chef in charge of the catering revealed the names of dishes that were served. She also posted a few sneak peeks into the lavish Diwali spread. It featured an array of yummy Indian treats, with a special curation for kids.





Priyanka Chopra's Diwali lunch was curated by Chef PriaVanda Chouhan of Desi Galli. The starters included delights like Mini Kathi rolls, Chicken Nuggets with Desi dip, Bombay Sandwich with gooey cheese, Masala fries, Papdi chaat, Bhel Puri and Chilli Paneer Bites. For the main course, kids could enoy comfort foods like Mac & Cheese Cups, Mini Pasta Bowls, Butter Chicken Sliders and Veggie Pizza Squares. The adults could relish mains such as Kathi roll platters, Hakka noodles cups, Butter chicken curry and Paneer Tikka Masala.

A stand-out feature of Priyanka Chopra's Diwali luncheon was a Mini Dosa Live Station. This set-up was especially designed for kids to get customised mini dosas. They had three base options: plain mini dosa (vegan, gluten-free and nut-free), cheese dosa and mild potato dosa. They could choose from toppings like extra shredded cheese, ketchup or mango ketchup, sweet corn, coconut or mint chuntney, paneer bhurji and crispy sev.





Guests sipped Mango Lassi Smoothies and Strawberry Shakes during their meal. As for desserts, they could indulge in Gulab Jamun Cheesecake Bites, Brownie bites with Rabri drizzle, and Cake Pops. Take a look below:

Given how big a foodie Priyanka Chopra is, it is no surprise her Diwali party featured a mouth-watering variety of dishes!