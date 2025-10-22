Dubai-style chocolates have been making waves on social media, and it's easy to see why. Think pistachio filling, kataifi pastry, and a rich chocolate shell that's as much fun to look at as it is to eat. Originally from Dubai, this sweet treat has gone global, inspiring home cooks and big brands alike to recreate the magic. Now, an Indian twist has entered the scene: the gajar (carrot) ka halwa Dubai-style chocolate bar.





Food content creator Sanjana Modha has taken her family's cherished halwa recipe and transformed it into a chocolate bar, complete with all the flavours of her childhood. In a video shared on Instagram, Sanjana takes viewers through the whole process. First, she grates fresh carrots and fries them in a pan. Then, milk and sugar are added to make a rich carrot paste. She adds cardamom powder and stirs it in for that aromatic touch.

Next comes the chocolate shell. Using a chocolate mould, she layers white chocolate, making sure to coat the sides, then freezes it until solid. Once cooled, she fills it with the prepared halwa and tops it with a layer of milk chocolate. After the chocolate sets, she adds a final touch: edible gold dust, because let's be honest, everything is better with gold. And just like that, the gajar ka halwa Dubai-style chocolate bar is ready!

Check out the full Instagram video below:

Sanjana's top tips for the perfect halwa chocolate bars:

Grate your carrots finely - This ensures the carrots cook quickly and pack tightly inside the chocolate bar while keeping the texture just right.

- This ensures the carrots cook quickly and pack tightly inside the chocolate bar while keeping the texture just right. Cook carrots in their own liquid first - This helps retain flavour and prevents them from becoming too sticky or caramelised.

- This helps retain flavour and prevents them from becoming too sticky or caramelised. Low and slow is key - Cook carrots with milk, sugar, and saffron over medium-low heat. Stir constantly to prevent burning. Add cardamom at the end and let it cool completely before adding to the chocolate mould.

She wrote in the caption, "Here's a filled chocolate bar in time for Diwali with all the flavours of my childhood. Carroty halwa goodness, cardamom, saffron, white chocolate and GOLD. Don't forget the gold because we're classy like that. Gotta get one of your five-a-day somehow, right? You're welcome."

Would you try making this chocolate bar at home? Let us know in the comments below!