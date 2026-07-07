Rajasthani cuisine is loved for its bold flavours, aromatic spices and comforting traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations. Every dish reflects the region's rich culinary heritage and transforms simple ingredients into something truly delicious. If you enjoy wholesome Indian meals, Rajasthani Lehsuni Moong Dal is a recipe worth trying.





Made with whole green moong and plenty of garlic, this dal is hearty, aromatic and full of earthy flavours. The whole moong gives it a rustic texture and satisfying bite, while the garlic adds a rich depth of flavour. If you prefer a lighter version, you can also prepare this recipe using yellow moong dal. Serve it with steamed rice, jeera rice or hot rotis for a comforting family meal.

What Makes This Dal Special?

Photo Credit: Pexels





The star of this traditional recipe is its robust garlic flavour, which makes every spoonful rich and comforting. Whole green moong lends a nutty taste and hearty texture, making the dish both wholesome and filling. Combined with everyday Indian spices, it creates a balanced flavour without overpowering the dal. It is a simple homestyle recipe that proves great food does not require complicated ingredients.





Also Read: How To Make Kathal Biryani That Tastes Almost Like Mutton Biryani

How To Make Rajasthani Lehsuni Moong Dal

Ingredients

1 cup whole green moong (sabut hari moong), soaked for 6-8 hours

10-12 garlic cloves, finely chopped or crushed

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit

1 tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp ghee or oil

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

Water, as required

Method

Step 1





Wash the soaked whole green moong thoroughly. Pressure cook it with turmeric, salt and enough water until the dal is soft but still holds its shape.





Step 2





Heat the ghee or oil in a pan. Add the cumin seeds, followed by the chopped garlic. Sauté until the garlic turns lightly golden and fragrant.





Step 3





Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent. Stir in the green chillies and tomatoes, then cook until the tomatoes soften and blend well with the mixture.





Also Read: The Secret To Andhra's Bold Flavours? This Guntur Tomato Pickle Recipe





Step 4





Add the coriander powder and red chilli powder. Mix well and cook for a minute so the spices release their flavour without burning.





Step 5





Add the cooked moong dal to the pan and mix it well with the garlic masala. Pour in a little water if required and allow it to simmer for 8-10 minutes so the flavours meld together.





Step 6





Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot. For an extra burst of flavour, finish with a spoonful of sizzling garlic tempering. You can also make this recipe with yellow moong dal for a softer texture and quicker cooking time.





Simple, nourishing and packed with garlicky flavour, Rajasthani Lehsuni Moong Dal is a comforting dish that deserves a place in your everyday meal rotation.