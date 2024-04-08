We might be deep into Monday, but our minds are still living in the joys of Sunday. This day carries the spirit of holiday, relaxation and me-time. It is also a favourite day for indulgences, especially for celebrities on a healthy diet. Budding actor Shanaya Kapoor made sure to enjoy one of her favourite meals on Sunday. If you are a fan and follow the celebrity's Instagram handle closely, you can guess the meal correctly -- it is dosa with sambhar and chutney.





Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shanaya shared a snap of her meal before eating it - a crisp, golden brown dosa paired with a bowl of sambhar and coconut chutney. "Sunday. Funday," she wrote the text on the dosa picture.

Photo Credit: Instagram /shanayakapoor02



In the next Story, she also shared a picture of her black coffee while enjoying the outdoor weather.

Photo Credit: Instagram /shanayakapoor02

South Indian meals and coffee are undoubtedly staples in Shanaya's diet. She is often seen eating dosas on Sundays. Take a look here:

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor's Sunday Meal Featured This Popular South Indian Dish





Shanaya is also a big fan of cappuccino, especially during winter blues. Read more about it here:

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Combats Winter Blues With A Steamy Cup Of Cappuccino - See Pic





Another favourite beverage on Shanaya's list is natural coconut water. Recently she posted pictures with her dog Pablo, in which Shanya could be seen holding her coconut water while Pablo licked the coconut malai. In the caption, she wrote, "coco - nuts about you." Check it out:







On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut soon will her upcoming film 'Vrushabha'. The Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam film also stars megastar Mohanlal in the lead role.