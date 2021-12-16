The amalgamation of two different cuisines often lead to fusion dishes that often create make waves and sometimes we can't think of our lives without them! We foodies love to experiment and create new dishes. From dishes like tandoori pizza to Chinese samosa and to butter chicken pasta, all these lip-smacking dishes have become a classic among street foods. We have brought another fusion street food that takes inspiration from South Indian food and Indo-Chinese flavours. This combination of the world's most popular and beloved cuisines will give you tantalizing flavours in the form of schezwan dosa.





Schezwan dosa is the combination of the classic South Indian dosa with the spicy Chinese schezwan sauce. Also known as jinni dosa, the schezwan dosa is extremely popular street food in Mumbai. The crispy dosa is filled with schezwan stuffing to give a spicy and crispy dish.

The dosa has a spicy noodle filling.

Schezwan Dosa Recipe: How To Make Schezwan Dosa







Start by heating oil in a pan. Saute ginger, garlic, onions and green chillies on high heat. Add capsicum, carrots, cabbage and beans. Next, add boiled noodles along with Schezwan sauce, tomato sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, pepper and salt. Toss them well to coat everything with sauces nicely. Switch off the flame and let it cool down.











Pour dosa batter onto a griddle pan and spread it to make a big dosa. Once the dosa is crisp from the bottom and cooked from the top, place the schezwan noodle stuffing on the dosa. Don't flip the dosa, just fold it into a half-moon. The schezwan dosa is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Schezwan Dosa.











Serve this crispy and spicy with schezwan sauce for a spicy kick or coconut chutney to add an earthy balance.











Sounds delicious, right?! Make this easy schezwan dosa recipe at home and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!









