Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson takes a dig at fast-food restaurant company McDonald's in his latest Instagram video. In the viral clip, Bryan can be seen with the brand's chicken nuggets and French fries, calling the food "rubber" like and "dripping with oil". Johnson briefly explains the addictive nature of the food, not blaming consumers who are addicted to these foods. In the video, Johnson says, "McDonald's who makes 24 billion dollars a year, they know they can own us with their addictive foods."





Explaining the science of the food, he adds, "The thing here that sucks is that our willpower is outmatched by the science and the addictive nature of this food - perfectly constructed to appeal to our worst instincts and our most addictive behaviours."





He concluded, "I don't fault any one of you. I don't fault society. It is very very hard to navigate the modern world. I'm definitely not loving it."







The video received mixed reactions in the comments section. Some McDonald's fans were left unimpressed:





"Sorry, but McDonald's is life. It's a feeling, it's a vibe. Maybe not every day but it's fine to have every once in a while," an Instagram user wrote.





Another said, "Some of the best athletes in the world eat McDonalds' and perform in the top 1% of their peers."





Others appreciated Bryan for his content:





One wrote, "Keep educating the world, Bryan. Respect."





Another said, "Can't believe I consumed this my entire childhood. Wish I had you as a parent, glad I came across your profile, life changer."





A third one added, "Proud to say I haven't eaten McDonald's in like 5 years."





What do you think of this video? Share with us in the comments section.