Lucknow has rightfully earned the moniker of the land of Awadhi cuisine. The city's laid-back atmosphere and vintage vibe get a nawabi spin through its range of delectable foods. From juicy kebabs to aromatic biryani and mouth-watering sweets, Lucknow is a foodie's paradise. Recently, acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali and his brother Sajid Ali, the director of the 2018 film Laila Majnu, indulged in a culinary trip at Lucknow. In a picture posted by Imtiaz Ali on his Instagram Stories, Sajid was seen standing in a long queue with other customers at the Bajpayee Kachori Bhandar in Hazratganj to try their crispy kachoris. And guess what, two kachoris served with chole at the outlet are priced just at Rs 40.





“Director of the iconic film Laila Majnu in a long queue for kachori in Lucknow. World-class 2 kachoris and chholay at Rs 40,” read Imtiaz Ali's side note. If a Lucknow trip is on your mind, blame the Rockstar director.

When in Lucknow, having biryani is a must. Following the unspoken ritual Imtiaz Ali visited the famous Idrees Biryani. The minimal-looking shop featured a group of men presumably engaged in the cooking procedure. ICYDK: Idrees Biryani is known for its delicious mutton biryani, loaded with tender and super soft meat chunks. Their chicken biryani is equally loved by many. Although Imtiaz Ali's foodie senses brought him to the shop, we could not make out whether he was treating himself to a plate of mutton biryani in the snap. “Behind the scene” read the caption. A “Wow” GIF was also added to the post.

Imtiaz Ali seems to be a fan of Lucknowi food. Back in January too, the director jetted off to the place and indulged in the joy of exploring Lucknow's diverse street food. Want to know what was on the menu? Well, the director treated himself to a plate of lip-smacking chana puri combo. The puri was served with chana sabzi and garnished with fried green chilli, sliced onions and radishes. We can only imagine how good it must taste. Along with the post, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “The best of Lucknow!!!” Read all about it here.