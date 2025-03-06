Tea is not just a beverage, it's an emotion. The comforting brew can easily transport you into a world of complete peace. The soothing aroma, from the preparation of the beverage to the last sip, helps promote a sense of calm. Additionally, it has the power to be the star of any conversation or idea generation. The same is true for ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The food enthusiast has often made his fans a part of his vibrant culinary adventures and his love for North Indian food and beverages has always stood out. This time, he is exploring the yummy foods of Amritsar. On his Instagram stories, the filmmaker shared a picture of the famous Giani Tea Stall, a tea joint he swears by. Expressing his love for the place, he wrote, “While in Amritsar you are not allowed to miss.”

Imtiaz Ali has often opened up about his love for Amritsari foods and beverages. Previously, he shared a carousel post, offering a glimpse of the city's well-known spot for kulchas – Harish Pehalwan's Dhaba. It featured an image of the preparation process, while the following picture captured a perfectly baked, golden-brown, piping-hot kulcha. Sharing a picture alongside the chef, Imtiaz wrote, “Chef with attitude is a recipe for great food!!! They know what they are serving!! Presenting my favourite from a city known for food - Harish Pehalwan's Dhaba in Amritsar.” Read on to know more.





Before that, when Imtiaz Ali went to Lucknow with Sajad Ali. He shared a number of photos from their culinary expeditions. One of them featured the latter standing in a queue at the Bajpayee Kachori Bhandar in Hazratganj to try their crispy kachoris. Sharing the image, Imtiaz mentioned, “Director of the iconic film Laila Majnu in a long queue for kachori in Lucknow. World-class, 2 kachoris and chholay at Rs 40.” Click here to know the full story.





We are simply amazed by Imtiaz Ali's foodie diaries and eager to find out what's next.