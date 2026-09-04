The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration is issuing a new order that sets up a standardised, year-round enforcement framework across all regions and religious celebrations without requiring separate orders for individual festivals. Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe announced the order on Thursday, reported ANI.





"There are many upcoming festivals in India. This may also increase the rate of adulteration during this period. This affects the customers," Munde noted, adding, "According to the Food Safety Standards Authority Act, we can place special restrictions on items which are high-risk food."





He shared, "There will be a standing order for all festivals for the year. There will be no need to pass a separate order hereafter."

Mundhe said that a complete calendar has been prepared for the year, noting that the demand for food items like sweets, paneer, ghee, dry fruits, mutton, and chicken increases many times during the year during multiple festivals. "This results in adulterated or unsafe products being more likely," he added.





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The festivals are being classified into two categories, depending on the intensity of the risk:





First Category: Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and New Year's Eve





Second Category: Makar Sankranti, Mahashivratri, Holi, Gudhipadwa, Ashadhi, Kartik Wari, Shravan month, Janmashtami, Kojagiri Poornima, and Guru Nanak Jayanti





Further, the surveillance will be carried out in four phases.





"In the first phase, mapping, teaming up, availability and labs will be pre-notified. In the second phase, the traffic check will be done. In the third phase, it will be done on the actual festival day. In the fourth stage, a case will be filed if necessary," Tukaram Mundhe explained.

Festival-Oriented Food Checks: Ramadan, Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, Christmas

"Inspections will also be conducted during Ramadan and Eid. Inspections will be done during Akshaya Tritiya in case of fruit ripening. Bakery items will be monitored during Christmas. Ice and packaged water will be checked. The goods which are imported will be reviewed," he said.





Also Read: Tukaram Mundhe Calls Altered Expiry Dates And Nutrition Labels A 'Breach Of Public Trust'

Monitoring 'Bhandara' And 'Langar'

Munde highlighted that 'bhandaras' or 'langars' will also be monitored by visiting to verify if the food security law is being followed or not during mass distribution of food.





"An order has been issued in this regard. Definitions of all things are set out in the order in which they are created. No order of this kind has ever been made in India before. This has been done to prevent any untoward incident during the festivities. It will be for all religions and for all geographies," he said.