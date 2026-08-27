Tukaram Mundhe has been receiving immense public appreciation for conducting intense food safety raids since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA Chief in May this year. Many have dubbed him 'Singham' and 'Nayak' - Bollywood characters who bravely carried out their duties for the public good against all odds and challenges. However, Mundhe has made it clear that he is no celebrity and is simply doing his job.





Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' event organised by the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday, Mundhe said, "I am no celebrity. I am absolutely the Joint Secretary and Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. I am very clear about it," PTI quoted.





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He emphasised that every officer and department was contributing to the work. He added, "The individual should not become the most important thing."





Mundhe instead believes in establishing a strong system with the aid of digital technology so that it continues functioning beyond the tenure of individuals.





He shared, "We always try to put a system in place. Systems have existed, and we need to improve them. If new systems need to be put in place, we try for that. The most important thing is that the system should work."





Speaking about his role, Mundhe noted that he has only one clear interest.





"I have a vested interest here -- to serve the people of Maharashtra and ensure safe food. That is my vested interest, if at all there is one. Rather, that is the only interest I have as the FDA Commissioner," he maintained.





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In his 21-year career in the bureaucracy, the IAS officer has been transferred 24 times. When asked about any possible transfer in the near future, Mundhe said he had complete faith in the government.





"I trust the government; hence, I am still working. But you are asking the wrong person about my transfer. I am not the authority who decides transfers. The competent authority will decide," he affirmed.





Tukaram Mundhe's goal is to ensure 100 per cent compliance with food safety norms in Maharashtra and to reach a point of total self-compliance by restaurants and other food business operators, so that officers would not need to take action against any food business.