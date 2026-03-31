Popcorn is a popular snack in India, much loved for its light and crunchy texture. Indians purchase and enjoy popcorn in many ways - chomping on it while watching a new movie, buying a pack of hot-and-fresh popcorn from a fair, making instant popcorn in the microwave for get-togethers, or even picking up packaged varieties from stores, much like chips.





However, not many consumers are aware that a decade ago, India was a major importer of popcorn. Although self-sufficiency has increased significantly in recent years, the country continues to import it even today.





Now, India is on track to become fully self-sufficient in popcorn production by 2030.

The revelation has sparked both curiosity and disbelief online, with many admitting they never realised the country relied on imported kernels.

Domestic Popcorn Production Sees Major Growth

According to Dr M L Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), India's popcorn maize market has grown significantly in the past decade, reported The Economic Times.





From just 50,000 tons in 2014-15, production has risen to 1.30 lakh tons in 2025-26 and is expected to reach nearly 1.80 lakh tons by 2030.





This surge could save an estimated Rs 810 crore in foreign exchange by reducing imports.





This change marks a sharp departure from earlier years, when imported popcorn dominated shelves and local production was minimal.

The Science Behind The Shift

Dr Jat explained that the growth stems from steady advancements in high-expansion popcorn maize varieties suited to Indian climatic conditions. An organised ecosystem - connecting research bodies, private companies and farmers - has now emerged to support large-scale production.





As a result, domestic popcorn now accounts for nearly 70% of India's total demand. A decade ago, India imported almost all of the popcorn consumed.

Internet Reacts With Surprise

Once the news reached social media, many users were stunned to learn that India had been importing popcorn all along. Several wondered why, as one of the world's leading maize producers, the country still depended on overseas varieties. Take a look:





One wrote, "I was today years old when I learned India imports popcorn."











Another questioned, "I thought it was bad enough that we were importing raincoats, but popcorn? We are among the top 10 producers of maize. Why are we importing this?"











One explained, "Despite being the 5th biggest corn producer, India imports most of its popcorn because Indian corn is mainly field corn used for feed, starch, ethanol and food. Popcorn is a completely different variety."











A shocked user wrote, "It's 2026, and we Indians import popcorn."











One added, "India, a country with the largest cultivable land in the world, imports... popcorn."











The long-term objective is to position India as a net exporter of premium popcorn maize to key Asian markets.