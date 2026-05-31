Summer is here and mangoes have begun to take over fruit markets, roadside stalls and kitchen counters across India. From juicy Dasheris in the north to fragrant Alphonsos in the west, every region seems to have its own favourite variety. Indian mangoes are known around the world for their sweetness, aroma and incredible diversity, which is probably why the fruit finds its way into everything during the season - desserts, ice creams, aamras, salads and even spicy curries. But among all the ways to enjoy mangoes in summer, few things come close to a cold glass of thick mango shake. And that brings up an important question - which mangoes actually make the best mango shakes?





Also Read: Which City Is Known As The Mango Capital Of The World?

Why Alphonso Mangoes Work So Well For Mango Shakes

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When it comes to mango shakes, Alphonso mangoes are often considered one of the best choices, and for good reason. They have naturally creamy pulp, very little fibre and a rich sweetness that blends beautifully with milk. Unlike some mangoes that can turn stringy after blending, Alphonso gives the shake a smooth and velvety texture.





Another reason people prefer Alphonso for shakes is its strong aroma. Even a simple mango shake made with chilled milk and ice tastes indulgent because the mango itself carries such a distinct flavour. Since the fruit is naturally sweet, many people do not even feel the need to add extra sugar.

What Actually Makes A Mango Good For Shakes?

Not every mango works equally well in milkshakes. Some varieties may taste delicious on their own but do not give the same creamy consistency once blended.





A good mango for shakes usually has:

Less fibre, so the shake feels smooth instead of stringy

Naturally sweet pulp that pairs well with milk

Strong aroma for richer flavour

Thick and creamy texture

More pulp and less seed

This is why some mangoes are preferred for desserts and drinks, while others are better eaten fresh.

Other Mango Varieties That Also Work Well

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While Alphonso is a favourite, there are several other Indian mango varieties that can make excellent mango shakes.

1. Kesar Mango

Kesar mangoes are known for their bright orange pulp and rich sweetness. They create thick shakes with a slightly honey-like flavour.

2. Dasheri Mango

Dasheri mangoes are juicy and fragrant, making them perfect for lighter and refreshing mango shakes.

3. Banganapalli Mango

Popular in South India, this variety has smooth flesh and mild sweetness that blends well into shakes and smoothies.

4. Chaunsa Mango

Chaunsa mangoes are extremely juicy and naturally sweet, which makes them ideal for rich summer drinks.





Also Read: Which Indian Region Do The Famous Alphonso Mangoes Come From?

The Type Of Mangoes You Should Avoid For Shakes

Highly fibrous mangoes may affect the final texture of the shake and make it feel stringy. Similarly, very sour mangoes may not pair well with milk and often require too much added sugar to balance the taste.





Overripe mangoes should also be avoided. While they may seem sweeter, they can sometimes give the shake a slightly fermented smell and overpower the fresh mango flavour.

Simple Tips To Make Better Mango Shakes At Home

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A few small tricks can make homemade mango shakes taste much better:

Chill the mangoes before blending instead of adding too much ice

Use cold full-fat milk for a creamier texture

Freeze mango cubes for a thicker shake

Add a pinch of cardamom or a few strands of saffron for extra flavour

Avoid over-blending, as it may thin out the shake

You can also add a scoop of vanilla ice cream if you prefer a richer, dessert-style version.





Whether you like your mango shake thick and creamy or light and refreshing, choosing the right mango can make all the difference. And during peak summer, there are few things more satisfying than blending ripe, sweet mangoes into a chilled homemade shake.