An Indian restaurant in Canada has been penalised after authorities found that alcohol was served to a minor without checking identification, leading to disciplinary action under provincial liquor laws. The establishment, Taaz Restaurant, was handed a 10‑day liquor licence suspension, according to reports. As per CBC news, the incident took place in Kelowna, British Columbia, where inspectors determined that alcohol had been served to a person below the legal drinking age. The violation occurred because staff failed to verify valid identification before serving alcohol to the minor.





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Licence Suspended After Inspection

The case dates back to November 2025, when inspectors found that the restaurant served a Corona beer to a “minor agent” during an official check. A minor agent is a teenager below the legal drinking age of 19 who attempts to purchase alcohol under regulatory supervision. Investigators later confirmed that the staff failed to check identification before serving the drink.

Following the incident, regulators suspended Taaz Restaurant's liquor licence for a period of 10 days starting April 8. The suspension means the restaurant will not be permitted to sell or serve alcohol during that timeframe. According to The Times of India, officials noted that checking identification is a basic requirement under British Columbia's liquor laws, and failure to do so constitutes a serious breach.

Action Taken Under British Columbia Liquor Laws

Further details stated that the action against Taaz Restaurant was taken as part of ongoing enforcement by the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB). The agency monitors compliance and imposes penalties when establishments violate the conditions of their liquor licences.

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CBC reported that serving alcohol to a minor is treated as a significant offence, and licence suspensions are among the measures used to ensure adherence to regulations designed to protect public safety.

Focus On Compliance And Accountability

Authorities emphasised that liquor‑serving establishments are required to actively verify identification, regardless of circumstances. Regulators have repeatedly warned that relying on assumptions rather than proper ID checks can lead to enforcement action, including suspension or financial penalties.





Taaz Restaurant's suspension was intended to reinforce the importance of compliance with liquor laws and deterrence against similar violations.





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No Further Details Disclosed

The restaurant has not issued a public statement responding to the action at the time of reporting. The case forms part of broader efforts by regulators in British Columbia to crack down on breaches involving underage alcohol service.