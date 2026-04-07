Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has revealed its ranking of the 100 best bean dishes in the world. From Brazil and Mexico to Turkiye, the list features wholesome bean-based dishes from across the globe. The rankings are based on ratings from the TasteAtlas audience. For the "Top 100 Bean Dishes in the World" list updated till March 30, 2026, a total of 6,876 ratings were recorded, of which 3,861 were recognised by the system as legitimate.





The top spot on the list went to Sopa da pedra from Almeirim, Portugal. This hearty dish is prepared with a combination of beans and sausages, along with pork belly, pig's ear, and potatoes. Different regional variations may also include pasta, carrots, and cabbage. Known for its comforting, earthy and aromatic flavour, the dish is typically served with bread.





Also featured on the list is a popular North Indian favourite - Rajma Chawal. Widely consumed in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of North India, the dish consists of rajma (red beans) curry served with steamed white rice. The beans are usually soaked overnight before cooking. Rajma is traditionally prepared with onions and tomato puree and flavoured with chilli peppers, cinnamon, bay leaves, ginger, garlic, coriander and cumin.

Also Read:Passenger Fumes Over Rs 400 Rajma Rice And More At Delhi Airport, Internet Gives Suggestions





Rajma alone has secured the 14th position in TasteAtlas' global ranking. Meanwhile, the Rajma Chawal combination has been placed 25th in the list of the world's top 100 bean dishes.





Here Are The Top 10 Global Bean Dishes, According To TasteAtlas:

1. Sopa da pedra (Almeirim, Portugal)

Although it translates to stone soup, this hearty Portuguese dish is made with beans, sausages such as chourico and morcela (blood sausage), along with pork belly, pig's ear and potatoes.





2. Feijão tropeiro (São Paulo, Brazil)

This dish features beans cooked with salted or dried meat, manioc flour, and a mix of flavourings, herbs and vegetables.





3. Sopa Tarasca (Michoacán, México)

Along with beans cooked in a simple chicken broth, this dish includes tomatoes and a generous use of both fresh and dried chilli peppers.





4. Tutu de feijoa (Minas Gerais, Brazil)

Prepared using pureed beans, traditionally black beans, and cassava flour as a thickening agent, the dish also includes onions, garlic, olive oil, parsley and bay leaves.





Also Read:5 Factors That Can Make Or Break Your Rajma Recipe





5. Gigantes plaki (Greece)

A Greek classic, this dish consists of large white beans that are cooked and baked in a flavourful tomato sauce, seasoned with herbs such as oregano, parsley and mint.





6. Piyaz (Antalya Province, Turkiye)

Piyaz is a traditional bean salad. While it generally refers to beans mixed with parsley, onions and sumac, the Antalya version also includes a rich sauce made with tahini, lemon juice and vinegar.





7. Feijoada (Brazil)

Brazil's national dish, this hearty stew is made with black beans and pork. It is enjoyed across the country, with almost every family having its own version.





8. Ful medames (Egypt)

A traditional breakfast dish, ful medames consists of slowly cooked fava beans seasoned with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and spices.





9. Jokai bableves (Hungary)

Ideal for colder months, this soup is made with beans, smoked sausages, smoked meat and vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and celery. It is usually seasoned with vinegar and sour cream.





10. Fasole cu carnati (Romania)

A popular Romanian stew, this dish is made with beans paired with either pork or sausages.