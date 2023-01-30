Let's admit, there's nothing more exciting than trying out different foods from across the globe. Be it the classic tiramisu, Belgian waffles, pad Thai noodles or enchiladas, foodies are constantly on the hunt for trying out unique and exciting dishes. And if you scroll through social media, you'll find plenty of such videos in which people can be seen trying a popular food for the first time. Recently, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows an Indian woman trying a popular German snack - pretzel for the first time, and her reaction is too relatable to miss!





The video was shared by a woman named Kaveri on her Instagram page 'videshindian'. In the clip, Kaveri informs her viewers that her mother will be trying out German food. Her mother is then seen eating a pretzel while taking small bites from it. "Wait for the end. Ab samajh jao (understand now). But pretzels are still my favourite. Yes, yes I took some time to like it too," read the caption of the post. It seems like she wasn't impressed with the taste of the pretzel.





For the unversed, pretzel is a type of baked pastry made from dough and is commonly shaped into a knot. Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 227K views, 7.3K likes and several comments. Internet users loved the woman's reaction on trying the German snack, and left a variety of reactions in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Hahah aunty ko pretzel kaafi bekar laga I think (Aunty found the pretzel quite useless I think.)"











"Aunty ki expressions se pata chal gaya (Aunty's expressions say it all.)"











"This is sweet of her to try, what a cute moment."











"Hahahahah...Moms are the sweetest. BTW, after your build up, I was expecting her to reply "es ist nicht gut."











"Mummy ko pasand nai aaya (Mummy did not like it.)"











Have you ever tried pretzel? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.