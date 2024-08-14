An Indian YouTuber's X post about Caesars Palace in Las Vegas went viral recently. In his caption, Ishan Sharma criticised the kind of hospitality he received at American hotels. He claimed that it was the "biggest culture shock" he faced. He noted that "basic things like helping with luggage, being accommodating were missing". He also gave an example of his experience at Caesars Palace (an iconic luxury hotel in Las Vegas). He explained that after checking in at 2 am and requesting a glass of water, he was simply told to buy a 200 ml bottle for $14.99 (approx Rs 1200).

He was shocked by what he perceived to be a "complete lack of empathy" from the hotel staff. He further said it was "unbelievable" and that he "never expected this." The post sparked a range of reactions online. Check out the full story here. The following day, he shared an update on X, revealing that he got an upgrade at the hotel. Sharing pictures of various parts of the higher category room, he wrote, "Thank you Caesar's Palace for the upgrade. I'm glad you heard me. Really excited for the next few days!"

In a reply to the above post, he also shared a photo of the staff assisting with his luggage. "Staff was really helpful this time," he captioned it.

Caesars Palace responded to his post about the upgrade. They wrote, "We're excited to have you at our resort! We appreciate you taking the time to reach out. Feel free to message us if anything else is needed. We hope you have a great rest of your time in Las Vegas."

The news of the upgrade has received mixed reactions online. While some applauded the power of social media, others did not endorse a positive view of the situation. In reference to his earlier post, several users also wanted to know whether he was finally given the drinking water he had wanted.

