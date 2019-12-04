Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Rasgulla At Home Just Like Your Local Sweet Shop (Recipe Video Inside)

The chenna rasgulla in this recipe video is prepared by curdling the milk using lemon juice.

Whether you have guests coming over for a celebratory occasion or have a festive get-together scheduled at your place, you certainly have to get right the desserts menu, if not anything else! While an elaborate meal spread undoubtedly stands out to be the centre of attraction for many, a lot of people also specially lookout for the sweet dish part of the spread. To ace the same, we bring to you a stellar sweet dish recipe that is going to taste just like what you get to savour at your local sweet shop. We're talking about ever popular rasgullas!



This easy recipe video posted on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' by popular vlogger Reshu Singh is just what you need on those days when you are not in a mood to spend hours in the kitchen. The best part about this rasgulla recipe is that it requires just milk as its prime ingredient and a few add-ons to make a perfect version of the Bengali-special delight.





(Also Read: 10 Popular Bengali Sweets: Beyond Rasgulla and Sandesh)



Note: Once you notice that the milk has started to curdle, switch off the flame to ensure that the chenna is soft and not tight and hard.



Watch: How To Make Rasgullas At Home









