Diwali sweets are achieving new heights every year. The latest innovation is a luxurious treat infused with 24-carat edible gold. In a video posted on X by ANI, the owner of the Jaipur shop selling this mithai explains what goes into the making of the "Swarn Prasadam," touted to be India's most expensive sweet. Priced at Rs 1,11,000, the sweets are packaged in an ornate jewellery box. Anjali Jain (the sweet shop owner) says that the luxurious sweets are made using Swarn Bhasma, or gold ashes. She further shares in Hindi, "Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India. Its price is Rs 1,11,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium." She continues, "It is packed in a jewellery box and its making is made from chilgoza [pine nuts], which is the most expensive and premium dry fruit today. 24-carat gold, also known as Swarna Bhasma, has been infused in it."





Also Read: 8 Traditional Maharashtrian Sweets For Diwali 2025





The gold ashes used on the sweets are bought from a Jain temple, which has been incorporated following Indian Ayurveda traditions, making it an animal-cruelty-free option. " This ultra-premium mithai is also flavoured with saffron, she revealed. Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: 145 Kg Of Rasgullas With Flies, More Adulterated Sweets, Namkeens Destroyed In Noida Ahead Of Diwali





This mithai has been going viral on social media, with foodies expressing amusement and surprise:





A user said, “Ye wali prasad pure country me bant do (This prasad should be distributed throughout the country).”





Another asked, “Will it be cheaper if gold prices come down?”





Someone mentioned, “1 lakh ka mithai kharidke kaun khayega bhai (Who will buy sweets worth Rs 1 lakh and eat them)?”





A hilarious comment read, “Isko khana h ya tijori m rakhna h (Should I eat it or keep it in my safe).”

Other 24-carat precious sweets found in this shop include pista lonje at Rs 7,000/kg, kaju katli at Rs 3,500/kg, laddoos at Rs 2,500/kg, and rasmalai at Rs 400/piece.