Ice cream is undoubtedly one of the most popular summer treats. No matter which flavour we enjoy, this refreshing treat makes for an enjoyable dessert. From strawberry cheesecake to Belgian chocolate, the options are plenty when it comes to ice cream. These days, practically any flavour can be incorporated into ice creams thanks to the cold stone mixing methods. But can you imagine if your usual ice cream scoop had a spicy edge to it? Believe it or not, a street food vendor in Indore has created a green chilli ice cream made with whole hari mirch.

The video was shared on Instagram by popular food blogger @oyehoyeIndia. It received over 205k views and 2.4k likes. The unique ice cream was made by a street food vendor in Sarafa Bazaar in Indore, one of the most popular street food hubs in the country. In the making video, we could see how whole hari mirch or green chillies were added to the ice cream counter along with chocolate sauce and a dash of caramel. The ingredients were mixed together and cream was added to the 'Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream'. It was served garnished with candied fruits, caramel syrup and coconut shavings.

Internet users reacted to the strange creation by the street food vendor. Many of them wanted to try this spicy and bizarre ice cream. "Looks interesting," said one user. Meanwhile, others wanted to 'report' the video of this crime and un-see it. "Just one question - why," commented a user.

What did you think of the spicy ice cream? Tell us in the comments.