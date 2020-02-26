9 Not-So-Popular Street Foods Of India That You Must Try At Least Once

The diversity of Indian cuisine got it the international acclaim that it truly deserves. Our country has good food culture drilled into its core. Not just restaurants and homes, you can get drool-worthy food in the every street, pan India. There are reams of varied street foods available for every palate. From aloo tikki of Delhi and idli of south India to dhokla of Gujarat and vada pav of Mumbai; there are options galore. In fact, these popular dishes have traversed boundaries and are now prepared and enjoyed just about everywhere. But, if you thought that these famous street foods are all that you can get, you are living in oblivion. Sure, all your favourite small dishes are heavenly but there are more (in fact, many more) such not-so-popular street foods of India that may not be as popular, but taste just as great.



A lifetime is not enough to try out all the food our country dishes out. However, if you really want to explore the world of snacks from every nook and corner of the subcontinent, you can start with the following street foods and give them the recognition and love they deserve.







9 Lesser-Known Street Foods Of India



1. Kalari Kulcha, Jammu

This fried kulcha is a specialty of Jammu region. It is a fried kulcha made with locally produced 'dogra' cheese called 'kalari'. The crispy kulcha oozes out a font of molten cheese in every bite.

2. Seekh Tujj, Kashmir And Ladakh

If you thought that barbequed mutton is a delicacy that you can get only in expensive restaurants, you'll be surprised to find this snack is freely available in the streets of Kashmir and Ladakh - that too at a nominal price.







3. Goli Bhaje, Mangalore

Also known as Mangalore bhajji, these fried fitters can fill in for your usual pakoda and moong dal ladoo, but with a twist. The snack is enhanced with fermented sour buttermilk and packs a punch of flavours from curry leaves, green chillies and ginger.







4. Dhuska, Jharkhand

This one is for kachori lovers, only if they can handle a lot more spiciness that this snack from Jharkhand imbues. The deep-fried kachori is filled with a paste of green peas (matar) and lots of chillies, and served with fiery hot tomato chutney.





5. Keemar Doi Bora, Bengal

This is a meaty parody of our very own dahi vada. Fried meat balls are doused in sweet curd which is spiced with red chilli powder, dal chini (cinnamon) and methi (fenugreek).







6. Punugulu, Hyderabad

Hyderabad gives an interesting spin to a regular dosa by adding onions, curd and coriander, and deep frying it to present the crispy and crunchy Punugulu snack.







7. Mohinga, Chennai

Mohinga is a soothing Burmese soup that is commonly sold in the streets of Chennai. It is made with rice noodles and fish, and the soup is topped with fried onions and spices like ginger and garlic.







8. Multani Moth Kachori, Delhi

Delhi is undeniably the street food hub of India. We are sure you must have tried all possible snacks you could spot in the city, but if you left out this lesser known snack, we suggest you must try it. A simple kachori is transformed into a delectable snack by adding dal, rice and onion rings to it.







9. Bida Roti, Mumbai

Next time you are in Mumbai, take a break from vada pav, sev puri and ragda patty; try bida roti instead. It is a crispy, fired patty suffused with spiced meats paired with onions and whipped eggs.



The Indian street food vine is in overdrive with an array of lip-smacking snacks. If you are a true foodie, you must try as many of them as you can.









