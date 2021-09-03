Street food is something we all love to indulge in, but one of the major factors to consider is quality and hygiene. There has been concern around how the food served at street-style stalls is prepared, stored, and served. Indore's residents had reason to cheer as Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has awarded two outlets in the city with the 'Clean Street Food Hub' tag. 'Sarafa Bazaar' and '56 Dukan' are the two popular places in Indore serving delightful street food to customers, and they have both been awarded the coveted title. They can now display the certification at their doorstep.

The 'Clean Street Food Hub' tag is valid for two years and is awarded to eateries that clear the standards on several counts, including demarcation of cooking and non-cooking areas, garbage disposal, pest control, and cleanliness. Workers must also maintain proper sanitation and hygiene at the street food stall. The audit for this is done by a third-party agency. FSSAI states that the street food joint must meet at least 80% of the specified criteria in order to be rewarded with the tag.

Indore's street food has become popular among food bloggers too. There are many eclectic and unique delights to be found within the walls of the city. Recently, we saw the video of a Kulfi seller from Indore's Sarafa Bazar, who dazzles customers with his heavy jewellery. Another eatery in Indore is serving a unique Fire Dosa which is prepared in a mesmerising way.





According to reports, Indore's street food stalls being awarded this tag means that it has joined the league of big cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. In September 2018, Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake had also been declared a 'Clean Street Food Hub' by FSSAI. The popular market has about 66 vendors and was one of the first areas to be recognised by the title.