Indian single malt brand Indri has earned another major international honour. Its Diwali Collector's Edition 2025 Marsala Cask Finish has been named 'Best World Whisky' at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards 2025, with an exceptional score of 99.1 out of 100. The Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards (LVGSA) is an independent competition that uses blind tastings to assess entries from across the world. Each spirit is judged by a panel of industry experts, including distillers, bartenders, buyers, and educators, and is evaluated on appearance, aroma, palate, balance, and finish.





This win marks the second time Indri has topped the competition, following its earlier recognition in 2023.





Produced by Piccadily Distilleries in Indri, Haryana, the limited-edition whisky is crafted from six-row Indian barley and matured in Marsala wine casks. For context, Marsala is a fortified wine from Sicily, Italy, known for its sweet, nutty complexity - a flavour profile that influences the whisky's rich and layered finish.





Bottled at cask strength (60% ABV), the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2025 offers notes of stewed apricots, cherries and plums, along with hints of nutty spice, vanilla and honeyed caramel on the nose. The palate is full-bodied, revealing red berries, chocolate, nutmeg and walnuts, underlined by earthy undertones. The finish is long and lingering, with fruity wine tones and gentle oak warmth.





Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing at Piccadily Distilleries, said, "Indri has been working to reshape perceptions of Indian single malts. This recognition is a proud moment for us and for Indian whisky on the global stage."

The Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2025 is expected to be launched in India ahead of Diwali.