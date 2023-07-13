Malaika Arora is a true food aficionado. While she loves to relish a range of cuisines and a variety of delectable meals, she also makes it a point to follow a strict and healthy diet. Recently, she savoured a satvik meal. In case you don't know, when it comes to soothing an upset stomach, nothing beats the goodness of satvik food. Malaika shared a glimpse of her plate of food on Instagram Stories. In the snap, we could see a delightful assortment of khichdi, aloo ki sabzi, palak dal, and a side of orange chutney on a plate. The aromatic presence of curry leaves, a fiery red chilli, and the mustard seeds added a touch of spicy magic to her home-cooked meal. Alongside the photograph, the diva wrote, "Ayurvedic and satvik khaana, perfect for that tummy bug."





Take a look at Malaika Arora's post below:

Malaika Arora is well-known for her dedication to healthy and nourishing food. A few days ago, the actress left us drooling with a delectable platter, which she proudly dubbed a "wholesome meal." Her colourful meal consisted of a roti that appeared to be either millet or beetroot chapati, a bowl of comforting yellow dal, malai kofta, and a tempting serving of quinoa fried rice. To round off her delicious meal with a sweet delight, there was dahi vada. The scrumptious spread was truly a feast for the eyes. Read all about Malaika's wholesome delights here.





When Malaika Arora embarks on any travel, her unwavering love for food tags along like a faithful companion. A few weeks ago, she was in Chandigarh, where the temptation of ultimate Punjabi delicacies was simply irresistible. Unable to contain her excitement, she shared a glimpse of her delectable indulgence. The photo showcased a plate brimming with a classic rajma and rice combination. Not stopping there, she also treated herself to a platter of aromatic jeera rice, perfectly complemented by a bowl of what seemed to be chicken or mutton curry. And let's not forget the zesty salad, featuring a half-cut lemon and a sprinkling of onion adorned with a touch of chat masala. Read the full story here.





What did you think of Malaika Arora's foodie indulgences? Tell us in the comments.