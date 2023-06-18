Malaika Arora's love for food follows her everywhere. She travelled to Chandigarh owing to her work commitment and, couldn't help relishing some delicious North Indian food. In a series of Instagram stories, Malaika shared images of her ultimate Punjabi feast. Of course, she shared her foodie indulgence on Instagram as well. The pictures featured a plate full of rajma mixed with rice, along with a platter of jeera rice as well as a bowl full of what seemed like chicken/mutton curry. For the salad, half-cut lemon was accompanied by some onion sprinkled with chat masala. Sounds like a perfect meal, doesn't it?





No Punjabi meal is complete without some indulgent naan. In a follow-up post, Malaika shared a close-up of her rajma chawal platter, which also gave us a glimpse of some butter naan and green chutney.

A sweet dish is a must. Ditching all the fancy desserts, the actress relished a classic sweetener: gur (jaggery). The picture featured gur (jaggery) coated with grated coconut.

Watching Malaika Arora enjoy the flavours of Punjab, we are sure you also want to grab a bite. Don't worry, we got you covered. Below are 5 classic Punjabi dishes that you can try at your home.

Butter Chicken: This popular Punjabi dish includes tender chicken cooked in a flavourful sauce. It is known for its rich and creamy taste, making it a delicious and satisfying choice for food lovers. For the recipe, click here. Chole Bhature: Presenting an ultimate Punjabi breakfast meal. The all-time favourite: Chole Bhature, which is spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). Recipe here. Paneer Tikka: We have got you a delicious vegetarian appetiser that will leave you drooling. Chunks of paneer marinated in a mixture of spices and yoghurt, grilled or roasted to perfection. This paneer tikka recipe is hands down a favourite among both vegetarians and non-vegetarians for its irresistible taste and texture. Find the detailed recipe here. Dal Makhani: Made with black lentils (urad dal) and kidney beans (rajma), it is cooked slowly with spices and finished with butter and cream. This comforting and hearty dish can be enjoyed with rice or bread. Want the recipe? Click here. Amritsari Murgh Makhani: This chicken dish originating from Amritsar features tender chicken cooked in a creamy and buttery tomato-based gravy. It is a popular choice for those who crave a delicious and indulgent meal. Click here for the recipe.

