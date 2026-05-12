You may have tasted a wide range of pasta dishes, from Roman classics like carbonara and cacio e pepe to baked favourites such as lasagna and ravioli. But have you ever imagined pasta being served from inside a shoe? It may sound bizarre, even a little off-putting, yet that is exactly what a new viral social media trend is all about. Influencers across the world are experimenting with so-called “pasta shoes”, and the internet cannot seem to look away. In a recent video, chef and Instagram influencer Juliette Moreno joined the trend by showcasing her take on “pasta shoes”.





The clip begins with her presenting a shoe that features a hidden compartment beneath the heel, filled with spaghetti. At first glance, the design appears intentional, but she soon reveals the twist by opening the heel and casually eating the pasta from it. The influencer walks viewers through the entire process, from cooking the pasta to packing it inside the shoe. “This is your sign to make pasta. It's the best way to keep your pasta fresh for lunch,” she says in the video.





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To begin, she uses a screwdriver to open the heel compartment before cooking the spaghetti. She boils water in a pot, adds the pasta, and cooks it until al dente. Once done, she mixes it with red sauce in a bowl. Using tongs, she carefully places the pasta inside the transparent platform heel, closes it with the sole, and secures it in place. “It stays warm and fresh all day thanks to the natural heat from your foot. When you are ready to eat, just take your shoes off and enjoy your pasta,” she explains, before eating directly from the heel.

Watch the full video below:

Soon after being posted, the video drew mixed reactions online. While some users laughed at her experiment, others criticised the idea of putting food inside a shoe.





“Functional! Are you an engineer?” one user asked humorously.





“A snack on the go,” another commented, while someone else added, “Natural heat from foot,” along with a crying emoji.





“I hope the other shoe has garlic bread,” one user joked, while another wrote, “I'm calling the cops!” Some users, however, strongly condemned the trend.





“She is turning a biohazard into a fashion statement and calling it innovation. It is insane that she is prepping dinner in her heels just to get viral views,” one comment read.





“What happened to just using a regular container?” another user asked. “I threw up a little,” someone added, while another questioned, “Where is the petition to discontinue these shoes?”





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While some found the trend amusing, many pointed out that carrying pasta inside shoes and eating from them is both impractical and unhygienic - raising serious concerns about food safety beyond the viral appeal.