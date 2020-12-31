Tsunami Cake: The Latest Viral Food Trend That Has Left Instagram Mesmerised

Viral Food Trend: Tsunami cakes are taking over Instagram.

Highlights Tsunami cake or pull-me-up cake is the latest obsession on Instagram

The trend involves creating a cake base and topping it with liquid icing

The cake's presentation is visually appealing and addictive to watch

We have seen so many interesting and unique food trends emerge in the year 2020. From the frothy and delightful Dalgona coffee to the evergreen Banana bread - there has been no dearth of novel recipes to try this year. As the year draws to a close, we have witnessed the birth of yet another Insta-worthy and visually appealing trend: Tsunami cakes. The Tsunami cake or the Pull-Me-Up cake trend on Instagram isn't your usual baked creation, rather, it comes with an element of surprise which may amaze you beyond expectation!





The process of making a Tsunami cake starts just like any other cake - with layers of cake sandwiching a delicious buttercream frosting. However, the twist comes in the presentation. Instead of being covered on all sides with a smooth icing layer, the icing is made slightly liquid in order for it to flow. Some cornstarch along with milk should do the trick to get the right consistency of the icing.





After this, the cake is wrapped with a layer of acetate or plastic cake wrap from all sides for the liquid topping to stay contained. One important point to note for the Tsunami cake trend is that the plastic wrap must be taller than the cake itself, so that there is enough room for it to be pulled upwards.





Then, the frosting is poured on top and contained in a single layer on top of the cake. When the plastic sheet is 'pulled up' is when the magic happens! The delicious icing cascades from the top of the cake to create a mesmerising effect and give an entirely new appearance to the Tsunami cake trend creation. Take a look:





This Tsunami cake trend has gone viral on Instagram, leaving users mesmerised and many bakers trying their hands at making the amazing cakes. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty too had recently sampled the Tsunami cake with her mother at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.





Would you like to try and make Tsunami cakes at home? Tell us in the comments below if you would like us to post a recipe!







