Happy Birthday, Nia Sharma! The 'Naagin' actress turns 34 today (September 17). She had a blast celebrating with her loved ones at midnight. On her Instagram Stories, Nia shared an array of photos featuring three delicious birthday cakes. The first cake, which stole the spotlight, was a chocolate Barbie cake decorated with chocolate chips for the gown. The sweet treat also featured edible decorations such as red sugar flowers, piped borders, jewellery, and butterflies. Next, there was another chocolate cake adorned with edible sugar flowers, and a vanilla cake. All three looked absolutely mouth-watering. Take a look:

Nia Sharma is a true cake lover and celebrates all of her achievements with delicious treats. A few days ago, she marked 14 years in the entertainment industry and celebrated with a customised cake. In an Instagram post, the actress shared photos of herself posing with the cake, which was decorated with her images. We also saw the message "14 Years of Nia Sharma" on the cake. The white vanilla cake, decorated with colourful roses, perfectly celebrated Nia's vibrant years in the acting industry. Check out the post below:

Did you know Nia Sharma loves lychees so much that she can eat half a kilogram in one sitting? In an Instagram post, she shared, “It was ‘My Day'..I wore my fav pink…put on my fav glitter shadow .. ate my fav lychees (half kg) also I won two stars” In the photo, she was seen enjoying the lychees in a desi way, peeling the skin off the fruit herself and eating it by hand.

