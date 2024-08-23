Rubina Dilaik's love for a good, hearty meal is not a secret. Her culinary escapades on social media stand as clear proof. She recently stepped out for a “lunch date” with her sister Rohini Dilaik and her son Veda. Oh, it was the little one's first restaurant outing too. Rubina shared a set of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting the gastronomical experience. On the menu, displayed on the table was a super-cheesy, thin-crust pizza, topped with red bell peppers and basil leaves. There was also a salad bowl, served with broccoli, paneer chunks, vegetables, and some type of gravy, underling Rubina's strong penchant for nutritious foods. Take a look:

Are you also craving pizza now? If so, here are mouth-watering pizza recipe that deserve your attention:

1. Multigrain Pizza

This multigrain pizza gives a healthy spin to regular pizza. The dough is prepared with oats, whole wheat flour, and nutrient-packed seeds. Top it with oregano and enjoy totally guilt-free! Find the full recipe here.

2. Margherita Pizza

To make this mouth-watering pizza, all you need is lots of mozzarella cheese! You'll also require fresh tomato sauce and basil leaves. It is quite indulgent and sure to leave you yearning for more. Find the recipe here.

3. Greek-Style Pizza

If you're in the mood to try something different, give this Greek-Style pizza a try! Made with fresh avocados, olives, bell peppers, and zucchini - it is light on the stomach and packed with flavour. Click here for the recipe.

4. Bun Pizza

Bun pizza is a great option for those who are fond of desi flavours. It features soft buns stuffed with crunchy veggies and cheese, making it truly one-of-a-kind. It makes for a delicious evening snack. Here's the recipe.

5. Tandoori Chicken Pizza

If you're a chicken lover, you've got to try his tandoori chicken pizza. It is topped with roasted chicken chunks that are combined with flavourful spices. Just a bite of this pizza will leave you drooling. Find the recipe here.