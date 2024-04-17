Rice is one of the staple foods found in most Indian households. Many desis love to eat rice, pairing it with a wide variety of veggies, curries and other dishes. Apart from traditional combinations, experimental ones are also receiving a lot of interest. Recently, a video showing a person mixing cappuccino with rice went viral on Instagram. As much as desis may love rice, this particular combination did not win their approval. In the reel, we see a person seated cross-legged on the floor. He holds a plate with a mound of rice in the centre.





He pours cappuccino from a cup onto the rice, mixes them and tastes a morsel. Wondering what was his verdict? Watch the full viral video below:







The reel has received 1.1 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users expressed their anger at this bizarre food combination. One user named it "Coffee Kheer". Some suggested other unconventional pairings the person should try. Read a few of the reactions below.





"Are you alive?"





"Try espresso mixed in pineapple juice."





"Bhai kadhai chicken with ras malai."





"Thoda sa chilli flakes bhi daal do." ["Add some chilli flakes too."]





"Fried egg cappuccino me dip karke khao." ["Dip a fried egg in a cappuccino and eat it."]





"Main choti thi tab tea aur plan rice khati thi." ["When I was a kid, I used to eat plain rice with tea."]





Before this, a coffee video with a desi twist that went viral involved latte art. Instead of a regular cup or a mug, the artist in the reel used a pani puri to showcase his skills. Curious to know how it turned out? Click here to read the full story.





