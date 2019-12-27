IRCTC Increases Food Menu Prices Across Multiple Trains, Check Revised Prices Here

Railway Menu Card Prices

If you enjoy munching during train journeys, you would have to shell out a bit more than earlier. The Railway board would be revising the price of meals on-board Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a recent notification said that the "Ministry of Railways has revised the tariff of Standard Meals on Static Units over Indian Railways." Increased fares would come into effect from March 2020. The revision in tariff has taken place after 6 years. The move was made to improve variety, hygiene and quality of food for its passengers.





Indian Railway New Food Menu Price

Tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 5; breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7; lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15 in first class AC - as per the new order. In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, morning tea will cost Rs 20, up by Rs 5; breakfast Rs 105, up by Rs 8; lunch and dinner Rs 185, up by Rs 10.





The board has also decided to revamp the menu and introduce variety of regional snacks and delicacies. You would soon be able to order egg and chicken biryani too, as part of standard meals during your journey in certain trains.





No a la carte meals should be permitted for sale on Mail/Express trains. A la carte items like samosa and pakoda shall continue.





There shall be no hike in the cost of Janta meal (consisting of 7 puris, dal aloo curry and pickle) that is presently being sold for Rs. 20.