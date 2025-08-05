Ever imagined your favourite snacks coming alive and turning into massive robotic avatars? A viral AI-generated video currently making the rounds online does exactly that. It depicts popular desi foods 'changing' form to turn into characters inspired by The Transformers. These reimagined and reanimated dishes have received a lot of interest online and have sparked hilarious reactions. The viral video starts with a bowl of dahi bhalla turning into a Transformer that calls itself "Bhallavolt." Next, a plate of chole bhature comes 'alive' and takes the fearful shape of "Choletron." This character's metamorphosis is followed by the bursting of a steamed momo, which later becomes "Momonator."





The best is saved for the last. We see a crispy samosa breaking apart to reform into 'Samosa Prime." After declaring its name, it calls itself the "Guardian of the Kitchen." Watch the viral video below:

The comments section was filled with laughing emojis. Many people were amused by these foodie avatars. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"Pretty cool, bro."





"What's wrong with this? It's so cool."





"Team Momonator forever."





"Choletron is my favourite. Megatron of the food world!"





"Chholetron defo sounds like a villain."





"Best use of AI."





"Choosing samosa to be prime is the OG move."





"Samosa prime forever."





Before this, an AI-generated video imagining the "life of golgappa" in a miniature world charmed many social media users. In the reel, this beloved food item is depicted as having eyes, lips and a nose, which move as its expressions change. In one scene, the puri is seen floating in a pool of golgappe ka paani. Read more about this viral AI food video.