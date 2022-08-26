If you are someone who travels long distances in trains, then you know how important it is to have a good backup for food. We carry dry food, snacks and often full-fledged meals during such travels. But it often gets hectic to stock so much food at one go. Much agreeable? What if we say, you do not need to carry extra food now; instead, you can just order fresh meals while travelling in train. You heard us! Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) food delivery service Zoop helps you get hot food at station, from your desired food joint. Recently, IRCTC made the ordering process yet easier. Reportedly, Zoop has collaborated with Jio Hapik to provide more convenient food delivery services on trains, via WhatsApp.





Hapik shared a video on YouTube announcing the news and also explained in detail - how one can order food on WhatsApp while travelling. Take a look.











As per the video, there will be a chatbot on WhatsApp which will help the passenger order with their PNR number. It also offers real-time tracking, customer care service and more.





Here's How You Can Avail Zoop WhatsApp Service:

Step 1. Drop Zoop a text on WhatsApp on +91 7042062070. You can simply save the number on your contacts for convenience.





Step 2. Share your 10-digit PNR number when the chatbot asks for it.





Step 3. The chatbot will verify your seat and berth and the train you are in and will allow to select the station where you want the food delivered.





Step 4. Once the station is selected, the chatbot will guide you through the restaurants, order and payment through the App.





Step 5. Once you order food and pay the amount, the chatbot will help you track the order.





Quite simple; isn't it? The best part is, it allows you to pay digitally through UPI, net banking etc.





Now on, we suggest, do not stash excess food while travelling; instead, order fresh food as per your preference, on the spot!