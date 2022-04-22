We all know that the winter season calls for something comforting and hot to have. When the cold winds are blowing, and you have a bowl of some hot soulful food in front of you, it simply feels divine. But in all the classic winter recipes, we all can agree that nothing comes close to the comfort of having hot jalebis and milk. And you know who was recently seen indulging in some yummy jalebis in a cold season? Sunny Deol! If you have been following Sunny Deol on social media for a while, you would know that the actor often shares glimpses of his life. He never misses a chance to celebrate small occasions and is even quick to post about them on his Instagram! So, when the actor enjoyed a yummy dessert in the middle of the snow, he decided to share this moment with his fans.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Jalebi In Just 10 Mins To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings)





As the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor took to Instagram, you can see him sitting in a beautiful place covered with snow. Just behind him, one can even spot some stunning snow-covered mountains. In the video, Sunny Deol has a plateful of jalebis right beside him. As he takes a bite, he moves the jalebis towards the camera and says, "Jalebis." Behind him, someone can also be heard saying, "Hot and fresh jalebis." Then the actor again looks at the camera and says, "Jalebi meditation," and bursts into laughter. Check out the video here:

It looks absolutely stunning, right?! The views and the jalebis surely would make you want to be in place of Sunny Deol right now. However, if you are stuck at home and can't experience the snow, you can always make some jalebis! For the same, here we bring you an easy-to-make jalebi recipe. Check it out below:

Jalebi Recipe: Here's How To Make Jalebi

Mix the flour and dahi to form a thick, smooth paste (dropping consistency). Make the sugar syrup by dissolving sugar and saffron in the water over low heat, then cook over high heat till slightly thick. Take a shallow, heavy pan and heat the ghee/oil. Fill the bag with the batter, make a small hole and drop in the batter in hot oil. Lift out the fried jalebis, drain out the oil and put them into the syrup. Leave it for a minute or so, and then again lift it out. Serve it hot.





For the full recipe of jalebi, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked its taste!