Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Jalebi In Just 10 Mins To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Let's admit it; the lockdown phase due to novel Coronavirus threats has transformed most of us from home-cooks to skilled home-chefs. From the exotic pastas and pizzas to the 'desi' chaats and rasgullas, we have tried preparing every possible dish in our kitchens in the recent past! This has resulted to more and more people indulging in foods prepared at home than ordering it from outside. Adding on to your list of home-cooked delicacies, we bring an easy recipe of the crispy and juicy jalebi that can be prepared in just 10 minutes.





The word jalebi, which is said to be derived from the Arabic 'zulabiya', is enough to make our mouth water and melt our heart. It instantly reminds us of our favourite halwai shop down the street that sells hot jalebis in the evening! This coiled, crunchy and deep-fried sweetmeat is an important part of the 'mithais' of India since time immemorial. Legends has it, the recipe of jalebi was brought to India by the Persian-speaking Turkish invaders in the medieval age.





Speaking about the recipe, preparing a halwai-style classic jalebi is not that easy of a job. It needs right amount of ingredients to prepare the exact consistency and a proper technique of squeezing it out from a muslin cloth to form the shape; it needs immense practice and skill.

This recipe, shared by Vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Reshu' makes our job easier! She not only shared a quick and easy recipe with bare minimum ingredients, but also demonstrated an easy technique of preparing the coil-shaped jalebis from the batter.





Watch The Step-By-Step Recipe Video For Instant Jalebi:

What are you waiting for? Wear your chef coat rush to the kitchen to treat yourself with some yummy and crispy jalebis. Happy cooking!




















