Finding the balance between work and life can be a real challenge. We are often knee-deep in tasks, leaving little room for self-care. While our dedication to work is commendable, let's not forget to give our health the attention it deserves. Prioritising a healthy lifestyle isn't just a bonus; it is a necessary investment in our long-term well-being. Actress Neha Dhupia is providing us with the perfect example of how to do this. Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a delicious smoothie bowl that she enjoyed. It included a variety of fruits, such as raspberries, sliced strawberries, chia seeds, a spoonful of yogurt, and what seemed to be small apple pieces. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My everyday in December." Take a look:

If you're on the lookout for healthy snack ideas, consider trying the options below:

1. Berry Smoothie Bowl

Savour the goodness of a Berry Smoothie Bowl, filled with strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. It is not just tasty but also rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, promoting overall health and supporting your immune system. Additionally, the natural sweetness of the berries makes it a delicious alternative to sugary snacks. Check out the recipe here.

2. Pina Colada Smoothie Bowl

Escape to a tropical paradise with the Pina Colada Smoothie Bowl. It blends pineapple and coconut for a delicious taste that evokes a beach vacation. Packed with vitamin C from the pineapple, it supports your immune system. The creamy texture and healthy fats from coconut make it a satisfying and nutritious choice. Recipe here.

3. Walnut, Berry, and Beetroot Smoothie Bowl

Boost your day with the Walnut, Berry, and Beetroot Smoothie Bowl. Filled with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants from walnuts, it's great for heart health. Berries bring a mix of vitamins, while beetroot adds sweetness and colour. This tasty and well-balanced bowl is not just delicious but also promotes overall well-being. Click here for the recipe.

4. Avocado Toast

Enjoy a delicious and nutritious snack with Avocado Toast. Just spread creamy avocado slices on whole-grain toast. It's a tasty way to get healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins in one bite! Check out the full recipe here.

5. Banana Foster French Toast

Indulge in the deliciousness of Banana Foster French Toast. It is classic French toast topped with sauteed bananas, brown sugar, butter, and a hint of cinnamon. A delightful and comforting treat for breakfast or brunch. Check out the recipe here.